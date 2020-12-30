REPORT: Ja Morant Will Miss Several Weeks With A Sprained Ankle

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will reportedly miss several weeks with an ankle issue.

According to Shams Charania, the superstar guard will miss up to five weeks for the Grizzlies with a grade 2 left ankle sprain.

Memphis Grizzlies young star Ja Morant will miss 3-to-5 weeks due to Grade 2 left ankle sprain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2020

The former Murray State sensation went down Monday against the Nets, and had to be taken off of the court in a wheelchair.

Now, it sounds like we know the severity of the situation, and he’s going to miss roughly a month of action.

Ja Morant suffered an apparent ankle injury vs. the Nets and had to be wheelchaired out of the court area. pic.twitter.com/KUySJRfZZy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2020

Is missing up to five weeks of action good? Obviously not. Morant is one of the most electric guards in the entire league.

The NBA needs him out there playing and putting up highlights. Unfortunately, that won’t be happening for a little bit.

As anyone who knows anything about sports injuries will tell you, sprained ankles are no joke. They can be absolutely brutal.

Ja Morant leaves the game in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/DVYq8HxF2j — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 29, 2020

Let’s hope he bounces back better than ever. He’s one of the best players in the NBA, and the league needs him playing at his best.