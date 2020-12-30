Wild Video Shows NYC Bicyclists Attacking A Car In Broad Daylight

A wild video posted to social media Wednesday showed several young bicyclists attacking a BMW on a Manhattan street.

The video, posted to Twitter by the account NY Actions and to Instagram by Breaking911, shows the assailants surrounding the vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Some attackers can be seen hitting or kicking the BMW while another smashed the car with his bicycle. Another is seen running, then jumping on top of the vehicle’s hood and windshield, causing the windshield to partially cave in.

WATCH:

“This was an animalistic attack in broad daylight,” a Manhattan police officer told the Post. “It shows how far the city has deteriorated and the politicians better get their heads out of the sand and start to deal with these problems before there is nothing left.”

The officer added that the vehicle’s occupants, a man and woman in their 50’s, were scared for their lives. (RELATED: New York Crime Skyrockets But Mayor de Blasio Has A Gun Buy-Back Plan)

The incident is currently under investigation and it wasn’t clear if anyone had been arrested or what, if anything, sparked the attack. The group reportedly attacked a cab shortly after.