Wisconsin Hammers Wake Forest 42-28 To Win The Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wisconsin hammered Wake Forest 42-28 to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Going into our Wednesday afternoon bowl game, all I asked for was that we wouldn’t be embarrassed in our final game of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the boys took care of business and made sure we didn’t end 2020 with a dude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Despite the fact that we started slow today, Wisconsin eventually picked it up and took care of business. It wasn’t always pretty, but we got the job done.

Seeing as how awful 2020 has been, I guess you can’t really ask for much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Now, we really have to immediately start focusing on 2021 and the future. This season is behind us, we have to learn from it and make sure it never happens again.

Honestly, this season might have been worse than 2018, and that’s simply unacceptable. Wisconsin fans expect more and we deserve more.

Have fun. Play our game. pic.twitter.com/Lp3ihnAbm4 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 30, 2020

So, let’s shut the door on 2020, and focus on getting to work immediately on 2021. We return so many outstanding pieces and my optimism is super high going into next season. Let’s get the job done, and return this team to glory.