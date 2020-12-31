Arizona QB Kyler Murray Says He’s Good To Go Against The Rams

It sounds like Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be ready to roll Sunday against the Rams.

Murray has been dealing with a leg injury heading into the must-win matchup against Los Angeles, but he intends on holding nothing back when he takes the field.

According to Omar Ruiz, Murray said, “There’s no holding back…my leg… I’ll be fine.”

Kyler Murray says he’s playing Sunday, “There’s no holding back… my leg… I’ll be fine.” — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 30, 2020

Obviously, the only person who truly knows how Murray’s leg is doing is the young NFL phenom. However, the Cardinals need to win this game to get into the playoffs.

That means if Murray thinks he can play, he has to go out there and leave it all on the field.

The good news is that the Rams won’t have Jared Goff on the field this Sunday. That means Los Angeles is well-below 100%.

Even if Murray is at 80%, the Cardinals will still probably be more than good enough to earn a win and beat the Rams.

We’ll see what happens, but I like the Cardinals this Sunday as long as Murray is on the field.