How Barstool Sports Is Rescuing Small Businesses During The Pandemic

CEO of Barstool Sports Erika Nardini joined the Daily Caller to talk about the Barstool Sports fund, which has raised over $12 million dollars for small businesses.

“To see the impact that we can have, when we say ‘Hey, we’re going to help you keep the lights on for another three months,’ is really incredible, like I’ve been crying non-stop,” Nardini said. Nardini also discussed why she thinks small businesses are so important to communities. (RELATED: Dave Portnoy Rescues Small Businesses While Congress Snoozes)

“Small businesses keep a community, and a city, and a town together. They create the downtown, they create a center, they create places for people to go and I think what is happening is so tragic because it is those businesses — it’s the not big box retailers, or the big restaurant chains that are getting shut down — it’s those businesses.”

Watch the full video to see which celebrity Nardini wants to see donate to the Barstool Sports fund next.

WATCH:

You can donate to the Barstool Sports fund here.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

‘There Is No Positive End In Sight’: Business Owner Hasn’t Been Able To Open Doors Since March

The Oldest Restaurant In NYC Might Not Make It Because Of Cuomo’s COVID-19 Restrictions

EXPOSING Lockdown Hypocrites