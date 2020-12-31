The Cheapest Ticket To Clemson Vs. Ohio State Costs More Than $500

Tickets to Ohio State vs. Clemson won’t come at a cheap price!

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket to the College Football Playoff matchup between the Tigers and Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl costs $538 on StubHub. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

The most expensive ticket to the highly-hyped rematch between OSU and Clemson? That’ll cost you north of $11,000!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Do we think people are excited for the game or do we think people are excited for the game between Clemson and Ohio State?

I think the answer is a clear and overwhelming yes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

For comparison, the cheapest ticket to watch Alabama play Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl only costs $139. The prices aren’t even close at all.

The prices for Clemson/OSU are through the roof, and tickets to watch the Crimson Tide stomp the Fighting Irish are very reasonable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

Just for the record, I would pay north of $500 to watch Wisconsin in the playoff without hesitation. If you have the money, you have to do it.

You simply never know when you’ll be back. All things considered, it’s a very reasonable price to simply get through the door if you’re a diehard college football fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

You can catch the College Football Playoff starting at 4:00 EST on ESPN! It’s going to be a great time!