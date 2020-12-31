The Cleveland Browns Have Growing Coronavirus Issues

The Cleveland Browns have more coronavirus issues.

The team announced Thursday morning that the squad will continue work remotely after “two additional” positive coronavirus tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement from the Browns below.

Our team will continue to work remotely this morning. pic.twitter.com/6ttbajfnFi — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 31, 2020

The team had already shut down their facility Wednesday after multiple positive coronavirus tests, and things don’t appear to be getting better.

Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. pic.twitter.com/e3Lae3eS5G — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2020

This is not a good situation that we have developing in Cleveland. The Browns are slated to play the Steelers this Sunday, and they will punch a ticket to the playoffs with a win.

For the first time in a long time, Cleveland is finally relevant and alive in the hunt for the postseason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Now, we’re a few days away from the game happening, and it sounds like the Browns are on the brink of absolute disaster.

This is the last thing the NFL needs right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Let’s all hope that the Browns iron out this situation as quickly as possible. We’re in for absolute chaos if this game gets canceled or postponed. Embrace the carnage, folks. Just learn to embrace it.