Dana White Says Amanda Nunes Would Put Jake Paul A Coma

UFC president Dana White really isn’t a fan of Jake Paul at all.

Paul recently sniped at Amanda Nunes and her “shitty” Instagram engagement when White floated the idea of the UFC star fighting the social media sensation. As I’m sure you can guess, the man running the UFC didn’t appreciate the disrespect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

White said the following on the “Shout!” podcast when talking about Jake Paul and Amanda Nunes, according to MMAJunkie.com:

Amanda Nunes will knock that kid out. To even think about that guy fighting, he’s like, ‘I’m never going to fight a woman.’ You shouldn’t. You shouldn’t because she’ll put you in a coma. That guy is just some kid off the street. One of the big problems with him right now, he’s lucky there’s a pandemic. He’s talking smack about real people – real people that he could run into at a restaurant some night and things like that. This isn’t a real guy. This is just some kid on YouTube.

You can watch the entire podcast below.

This is why Dana White is the absolute man. He doesn’t even pretend to hold back or filter his thoughts. He just straight up said Nunes would put Jake Paul in a coma.

I have no idea how true that is or isn’t if they fought, but I respect the hell out of White just cutting into Jake Paul.

That dude sucks, and we’re all hoping somebody lights him up.

Secondly, White is 100% correct when it comes to Paul running his mouth and people just deciding to get to it on sight.

The YouTube star took shots at Conor McGregor’s wife, and that’s an automatic reason to guy. You take shots at a guy’s wife and he catches you in public, he’s 100% getting a pass to lay into you. If McGregor caught Paul at a club, nobody would blame him if he beat the living hell out of him after that clown video, which appears to have since been taken down from Instagram.

Somebody, shut this dude up, and do it sooner than later!