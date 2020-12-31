Editorial

David Pollack Says Opting Out Of A Bowl Game Is Quitting In His Eyes

Jan 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN broadcaster David Pollack takes a selfie during media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

ESPN star David Pollack isn’t a big fan of players opting out of bowl games.

Opting out of bowl games has become an increasingly popular trend over the years, and the former Georgia superstar and GameDay pundit isn't impressed.

Pollack tweeted Thursday morning, “Everyone’s situations are different but I’m not the opt out kind of guy. I stayed for my senior year after being a projected first round pick. I loved my team. I loved competing. Opting out to me = quitting. Not in my DNA.”

I pretty much agree 100% with Pollack. If you commit to playing football for a school, then you should commit to playing in a bowl game.

If you don’t want to play in a bowl game, then find a school that accepts players quitting on them. It’s that simple.

The only exception I think is acceptable is for players who are dealing with injuries or are in bowl games that literally nobody has heard of.

If you have an NFL future and have a nagging issue, then you absolutely shouldn’t push the limits to play in a bowl game nobody knows exists.

That’s just common sense.

Outside of those two exceptions, you should play through the final snap with your team. It’s that simple.