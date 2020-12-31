David Pollack Says Opting Out Of A Bowl Game Is Quitting In His Eyes

ESPN star David Pollack isn’t a big fan of players opting out of bowl games.

Opting out of bowl games has become an increasingly popular trend over the years, and the former Georgia superstar and GameDay pundit isn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pollack tweeted Thursday morning, “Everyone’s situations are different but I’m not the opt out kind of guy. I stayed for my senior year after being a projected first round pick. I loved my team. I loved competing. Opting out to me = quitting. Not in my DNA.”

I pretty much agree 100% with Pollack. If you commit to playing football for a school, then you should commit to playing in a bowl game.

If you don’t want to play in a bowl game, then find a school that accepts players quitting on them. It’s that simple.

Florida CB Marco Wilson will opt out of the Cotton Bowl to declare for the NFL Draft. He’s now eligible to sign shoe endorsements with Nike, Adidas, or Under Armour. https://t.co/n1PqfeQ50q — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 28, 2020

The only exception I think is acceptable is for players who are dealing with injuries or are in bowl games that literally nobody has heard of.

If you have an NFL future and have a nagging issue, then you absolutely shouldn’t push the limits to play in a bowl game nobody knows exists.

That’s just common sense.

Outside of those two exceptions, you should play through the final snap with your team. It’s that simple.