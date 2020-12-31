FDA Warns Of ‘Potentially Fatal’ Levels Of Aflatoxin In Sportmix Pet Foods

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for certain pet foods due to the presence of “potentially fatal” levels of aflatoxin.

The FDA issued an advisory on Wednesday after Midwestern Pet Food Inc. announced a recall of select Sportmix pet food products could be contaminated with high levels of aflatoxin, according to a statement from the FDA.

An investigation by the agency was launched after they received reports that the deaths of 28 dogs and 8 illnesses were attributed to Sportmix products.

The products impacted, according to the statement, were “Energy Plus” 44 and 50 pound bags, the “Premium High Energy” 44 pound bag and the “Original Cat” 15 pound bag.

“Multiple product samples were tested by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and found to contain very high levels of aflatoxin.” the report said. (RELATED: Puppy Scheme That Made Thousands Of Dollars Busted By Department Of Justice)

The investigation into the recall is ongoing, according to the FDA, and follow-up activities are being conducted at the manufacturing facility.

Pets who may have aflatoxin poisoning, according to the statement, will experience symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice or diarrhea. The FDA advises to contact a veterinarian immediately if these symptoms appear.

The FDA is advising that owners who have bought the food should contact the manufacturer or throw the products away where children or pets cannot reach them. The FDA also recommends cleaning all bowls, scoops and containers with bleach to eliminate the toxin.

Retailers are also advised, according to the FDA, to stop selling the products and to contact any customers, if possible, about the recall and to contact the manufacturer for further instructions.