Florida QB Kyle Trask Declares For The NFL Draft, Won’t Return For Another Season Of College Football

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is headed to the NFL.

Trask, who is a finalist for the Heisman, announced his decision Thursday afternoon after an incredibly successful senior season with the Gators. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He could have returned for another season in 2021 because of the eligibility rules during the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s instead opted to go pro.

While this isn’t surprising at all, it’s now a done deal. I think everyone knew Trask would go pro, but the eligibility rules make everything a bit murky.

Instead of seniors just automatically leaving, we now have to wait to get confirmation they’re returning. It’s certainly a bit strange.

It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of player Trask becomes at the highest level of football. He’s athletic, has a huge body and is a decent thrower.

Given how the game is changing at the NFL level, he seems molded for it.

Will he be a superstar? Probably not. Can he have a lengthy career in the NFL? I have no doubt about that at all.