REPORT: Man Arrested For Using Fire Extinguisher, Says He Was Drying Himself Off

A man in Florida was reportedly arrested Tuesday night for using a fire extinguisher on himself when he wasn’t on fire.

Florida State University Police arrested David Mann after he was found with a fire extinguisher he took from a station in a parking garage, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Florida State University police arrest man for drying himself off with fire extinguisher https://t.co/zCyrwJLviu — Tallahassee Democrat (@TDOnline) December 30, 2020

When police arrived at the top floor of the university’s West Call Street parking garage, Mann was allegedly covered in fire extinguisher powder. (RELATED: Man Blows Fire Extinguisher In The Face Of Guy Smoking By His Business)

Mann reportedly told the officer he had been drinking and then fell asleep. He had then fallen in water after waking up.

Mann told the officer he was using the extinguisher to try and dry himself, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. (RELATED: Man Breaks Into Ocasio-Cortez’s Office, Sprays Fire Extinguisher, Police Say)

Mann was reportedly arrested and taken to the Leon County jail.

Under Florida law, hindering or using fire fighting tools other than for fighting fires is reportedly a third-degree felony that can result in up to five years in prison.