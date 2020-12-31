Georgia Will Wear Black Uniforms Against Cincinnati In The Peach Bowl

Georgia will be wearing some slick uniforms Friday against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs announced Wednesday that they’ll be wearing black unis against the Bearcats, and they look pretty damn cool. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out a photo of them in the tweet below.

You know the rules when it comes to wearing black uniforms in college football. You have to win! You can’t take the field in black unis and lose! It’s not allowed.

If you’re going to rock black threads, then you damn sure better make sure you’re walking off the field a winner at the end of the day.

Having said that, I can’t even begin to tell you how much I’m pulling for Cincy in this game. I’m cheering for the Bearcats like my life depends on it.

Florida was already humiliated in a bowl game, and now it’s time for the exposure of the SEC to continue with Cincy beating Georgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb)

Imagine the spin zone that we’re going to see from SEC fans if the best team in the G5 comes out and beats up on Georgia.

What excuse will they go with first? They didn’t want to be there? The refs were in the bag for Cincy? You know the excuses will be rolling if the Bearcats win!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb)

So, black uniforms aside, which are great, let’s all pull for Cincy to further humiliate the SEC. You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on ESPN.