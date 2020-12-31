Biden Overruled Objections To Trump’s 2017 Electoral College Win — Will Pence Do The Same For Biden? His Office Won’t Say

President-elect Joe Biden overruled numerous objections while overseeing the 2017 certification of President Donald Trump’s Electoral College victory, but advisers to Vice President Mike Pence have not said whether he intends to do the same while presiding over Biden’s victory certification on Jan. 6.

Seven Democratic members of Congress objected a total of 11 times during Biden’s overseeing of the proceedings, according to CNN. That group included Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, California Rep. Barbara Lee, Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, California Rep. Maxine Waters and Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva. Biden overruled each objection and denied debates on the subject as they did not have a U.S. Senator join them in objecting.

Additionally, gallery protesters were removed from the chamber after standing and reciting the Constitution. (RELATED: Trump Ditches Last Mar-A-Lago New Year’s Eve Party As President, Heads Back To DC Early)

Multiple Pence staff members did not return Daily Caller’s inquiries on the subject by press time.

Trump has reportedly privately pressured Pence to overturn the election results during the special joint session. The president has also openly encouraged Republican members to object to the certification of the results and additionally has invited his supporters to protest in Washington, D.C. that day.

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks and Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley have both pledged to object to Biden’s election victory on Jan. 6.

“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity,” Hawley said in a statement released Wednesday. “They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same.”

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.”

Though Hawley is the only senator to publicly commit to objecting on Jan. 6, any states’ results he and a House member jointly object to must then be debated and voted on by the entire Congress.

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger predicted Wednesday that 100 other GOP members might also object.

“I hope I’m wrong,” Kinzinger stated on The Bulwark Podcast. “I’m guessing it could be upwards of 100.”