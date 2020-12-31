Report: Justin Bieber Upsetting Neighbors Over New Year’s Eve Concert

Justin Bieber reportedly has upset neighbors over his plans to headline a New Year’s concert at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.

Sources told Page Six in a piece published Thursday, the 26-year-old pop singer has been doing sound checks this week from the Beverly Hilton and those who live nearby haven’t been happy about what they have been hearing. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“It was like a car was parked outside of my house blasting music at 1 million decibels,” one local shared with the outlet. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“Many people in the neighborhood called the hotel [to complain], and the hotel referred them to the Beverly Hills police, and permit department,” the neighbor added.

However, the police department revealed that there were no “calls for service,” according to the report.

“There were no calls for service from residents to the Beverly Hills Police Department,” a police spokesperson shared. “Any noise complaints are being referred to the film/permit office. This is an independent production that has obtained proper permitting. It is not City sponsored so we don’t have any additional detail to provide.”

Earlier in the day, the Bieber tweeted,”BieberNYE tonight. Ring in the New Year with us http://justinbieberNYE.com.”

However, he didn’t include any details about where the concert would be held. But sources have told the outlet the show will happen outdoors at the Beverly Hilton. Spies have reportedly even seen things like giant scaffolding, sound equipment and lighting gear being erected this week ahead of the event.

It will reportedly be the “Baby” hitmaker‘s first time performing on stage since 2017.

Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years. Excited to celebrate with you all https://t.co/wLn3nV5MZV pic.twitter.com/u0baX8Lrmm — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 28, 2020

The live show will stream digitally at 10:15 p.m. and will re-air two times on New Year’s Day, according to the report.