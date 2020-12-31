‘I Was Done With Making An A** Of Myself’: Chrissy Teigen On Why She Decided To Get Sober

Chrissy Teigen said she was “done making an ass” of herself in “front of people” and that’s why she decided to get sober.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” the 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared on her Instagram story. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Expecting 3rd Child)

“I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s–t by 6, not being able to sleep,” she added. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due To Excessive Bleeding)

“I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read,” Teigen continued.

The SI Swimsuit model earlier in the week made headlines when she announced that she had been sober for a month, per Page Six.

“Good morning!!!” Teigen captioned her video on Instagram.

“I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” one follower commented. In response she wrote simply, “4 weeks sober.”