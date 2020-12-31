Nashville Police Say They Were Unable To Reach RV Bomber Before Christmas Attack

Nashville police say they tried to investigate accusations that the Christmas day RV bomber was building bombs more than a year ago but were unable to get in touch with the suspect.

Police say Anthony Warner blew up his RV in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, killing himself and damaging surrounding infrastructure. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and FBI were reportedly aware of accusations that Warner was making explosives in 2019, but were unable to pursue an investigation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

DNA confirms Nashville bomber Anthony Warner was a lone wolf who died in the Christmas Day explosion https://t.co/fb3QW0ANab pic.twitter.com/XlIkmz2MDt — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 27, 2020

Previous reporting revealed that Warner’s girlfriend, Pamela Perry, told police he was making bombs on Aug. 21, 2019. MNPD say they went to Warner’s property but were unable to look inside his RV, which was parked in the back behind a fence, and they had no probable cause to further investigate.

Police say they were stonewalled by Attorney Raymond Throckmorton III, who is said to have represented both Warner and Perry in the police report from that day. MNPD claim to have repeatedly tried to get in touch with Warner after the Aug. 21 incident, which was started when Throckmorton called police to alert them of suicidal threats being made by Perry, reports the WSJ.

Nashville police say they had their Hazardous Devices Unit try to contact Warner, but that Throckmorton wouldn’t allow Warner to speak to them, because Warner “did not care for the police,” the WSJ reports. (RELATED: Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle ‘Playing Audio Similar To Christmas Day Explosion In Nashville’)

Throckmorton denied that version of events, saying he didn’t represent Warner anymore in August 2019, according to the Tennessean.

It is still unknown if MNPD attempted to get a search warrant or not, reports the WSJ. MNPD Chief John Drake reportedly said at a press conference, “If we would have had probable cause to get inside the home with a search warrant, we would have.”

Three people were reportedly injured in the bombing and 41 buildings were damaged. Authorities are still investigating what the exact motive may have been behind the attack.