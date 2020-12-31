Oklahoma Decimates Florida 55-20, Humiliates The Entire SEC On The National Stage

Oklahoma destroyed Florida 55-20 Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl.

Remember a few weeks ago when people talked about Florida like they might be an actual national title contender? Remember when people talked about the greatness of Texas A&M because they beat the Gators early in the season? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Sooners served up a brutal reality check Wednesday night, and I absolutely loved it.

People used to talk about Kyle Trask like he was the second coming of Brett Favre! The dude threw three interceptions Wednesday night during the blowout loss.

It wasn’t just a rough look for Florida. It was a terrible look for the entire SEC.

One of the toughest and most brutal teams in the SEC went up against Oklahoma during a down season for the Sooners and lost by 35.

Oh, let me guess, the Gators didn’t care enough to win, right? I love when SEC fans throw that excuse out. When any other team loses a bowl game, it’s because they weren’t good enough.

When an SEC team loses a bowl game, it’s because they didn’t care enough. Funny how that works!

On behalf of football fans everywhere, let me give some major props to Oklahoma for exposing the frauds from Gainesville and by extension exposing the SEC.