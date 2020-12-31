REPORT: Ryan Fitzpatrick Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the team’s final regular season game against the Buffalo Bills. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Bills, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

This is not good for the Dolphins at all. Miami has a must-win game against the Bills this Sunday. Yes, they can make the playoff with a loss, but other things need to go their way if that happens.

So, for all realistic purposes, they have to go out and beat the Bills to secure their spot in the postseason.

HOW DID RYAN FITZPATRICK MAKE THIS THROW pic.twitter.com/nOe1rBFOP4 — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) December 27, 2020

Unfortunately for Brian Flores and the team, Fitzpatrick will no longer be waiting in the wings if Tua Tagovailoa struggles.

There will no be no relief for the team. It’s 100% the Tua show, and the hopes and dreams of the fans ride on the shoulders of the former Alabama star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

The game Sunday just got a lot more interesting. Welcome to sports during the coronavirus pandemic! You have no idea what’s coming!