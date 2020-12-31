Roaming Deer With Entire Hammock Stuck In Antlers Finally Rescued

A buck with an entire hammock stuck in its antlers was found and rescued after six months of searching by wildlife officials, according to the CBS affiliate in Sacramento.

Wildlife officials reportedly found the deer with a hammock entangled in its antlers several days before Christmas day in a residential area around Lake Natoma and Fair Oaks, California, according to the CBS affiliate in Sacramento. Officials rescued the deer by tranquilizing it with a dart, removing the entangled hammock, and sawing off its antlers to prevent the buck from being “[poached]” and from being a danger to others.

Officials reportedly lay waiting for the deer in the dark for an hour and tranquilized it with a “mixed dart,” after which they put the deer on oxygen and removed the hammock and the deer’s antlers, according to the report by the CBS affiliate in Sacramento.

“People tend to grossly oversimplify the animal-capture process,” Captain Patrick Foy of The Department of Fish and Wildlife told the CBS affiliate in Sacramento. “We showed up in the dark and basically ambushed the deer. We were in full camouflage,” he added. (RELATED: Hunter Charged With Shooting 18-Year-Old In The Head While He Was Watching Sunset With His Girlfriend)

The reason the deer got tangled up in the hammock was because it was hanging up in a backyard of a neighborhood in which the deer roamed around, and also because residents were illegally feeding deer in the area, according to a facebook post from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

This handsome buck was lured too close to a hammock and other life-threatening human hazards by Fair Oaks residents who… Posted by California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Monday, December 21, 2020

The groups responsible for rescuing the deer were the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue group, based locally, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife which is also based locally in Sacramento.