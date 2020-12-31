Former Georgia GOP Senator Suffers ‘Minor Stroke’

Former Georgia Republican Sen. Saxby Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke Tuesday and is at a hospital in good condition, his family’s spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

Chambliss, who is 77, suffered the minor stroke at home and was admitted to the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

“On Tuesday, Sen. Chambliss suffered from a minor stroke and was quickly admitted to Grady Hospital for treatment. He is receiving excellent care at the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center,” Lauren Claffley Tomlinson told AJC.

“He is doing well, resting comfortably, and is looking forward to a full recovery. Saxby and his wife Julianne thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.”

Saxby served as a congressman from 1995 until 2003 and then as a senator representing Georgia from 2002 until 2015. He has a law degree from the University of Tennessee and currently serves as a partner at DLA Piper, a law firm with an Atlanta office.

Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue is Chambliss’ successor. Perdue faces Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in a Senate runoff Jan. 5. Perdue offered Chambliss prayers for a “speedy recovery.” (RELATED: Perdue Backs Trump $2,000 Direct Payment Proposal: ‘The Right Thing To Do For People In Georgia’)

“Bonnie and I are praying for Saxby Chambliss. He and his wife Julianne have been dear friends to us and are true public servants for the people of Georgia,” Perdue said in a statement on Twitter. “We wish Saxby a speedy recovery and are keeping his entire family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler also issued a statement on Twitter, offering wishes for a “full and speedy recovery.”

Loeffler is facing Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.