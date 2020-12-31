‘Star Wars’ Voice Actor Tom Kane Suffers Stroke, Now Unable To Speak

“Star Wars” voice actor Tom Kane suffered from a stroke in November that has left him unable to speak.

Kane’s condition was revealed Wednesday on Facebook by his daughter.

“About two months ago he had a left side stroke that gave him right sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain,” she wrote. “This means right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell.

“He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now,” she added. (RELATED: Comedian Sinbad Recovering After Suffering A Stroke)

Kane is recovering in Kansas City, according to his daughter.

“As many of you might know about strokes, it is possible for him to gain these functions back and we have found him excellent care in Kansas City for speech, occupational, and physical therapy, but for now, we have been warned by his Neurologist that he may not do Voiceovers again,” his daughter said.

“My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech,” she continued. “He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post.”

Kane is most known for his role as the voice of Master Yoda and Admiral Yularen in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” as well as the movie that came out in 2008. Kane also voiced the character of Admiral Ackbar in “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.”

He also held roles in “Kim Possible,” “The Avengers,” “Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, “Iron Man” and many others.