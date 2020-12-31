Target Recalls Baby Clothes Over Choking Hazard

Did you buy a Cloud Island infant romper from Target? If so, the big-box retailer says it may want it back, due to it posing a choking hazard.

A recall notice issued Wednesday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission states that almost 300,000 of these rompers could have snaps that could break or detach from the clothing, which could not only pose a risk of an infant choking, but also risks lacerations or pinching.

In a release issued the same day as the CPSC notice, Target is urging customers to check a list of affected item numbers. If the romper they bought has one of those item numbers, customers should return it to the store they bought it from for a refund. Online shoppers will be able to print out a pre-paid shipping label to return the affected romper. The company also announced the recall on its Facebook page.

The company told CNN that the rompers at issue have been pulled from store shelves and are no longer available on the store's website.

According to the web site for Stanford Children’s Health, choking is the leading cause of accidental death for children under one year old.