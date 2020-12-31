Taylor Swift Says ‘Bye’ To 2020 With Photo Of Herself Dressed Up In Bear Costume

Taylor Swift definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she said goodbye to 2020 with a photo of her dressed up in an animal costume.

“Bye 2020, it’s been weird,” the 31-year-old pop singer tweeted to her millions of followers, along with a snapshot of her dressed head-to-toe in a bear outfit. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

She didn’t explain a whole lot about her post, nor did she explain why she was wearing the outfit — which could have been a coat with a bear head, or just a costume.

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker made headlines earlier in the week when she set a new record for being in the number one spot for 43 weeks on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, according to Billboard. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

The “Me!” hitmaker‘s reign at the top with the most weeks on the chart goes back to its debut in 2014. Stars like Drake came in second with 31 weeks in the number one spot, followed by The Weeknd with 20 weeks at the top spot.

Swift‘s surprise drop of two albums “Evermore” and “Folklore” at the end of 2020 helped make this happen after “Evermore” spent its second week at the top of the Billboard 200 with 169,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The sister album “Folklore” ranks at No. 8 (53,000 units) after eight weeks at the top of the chart.