Trump Administration Approves $290 Million Sale Of Bombs To Saudi Arabia

The State Department approved a potential $290 million sale of bombs and related equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tuesday, according to a press release from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Saudi Arabia has asked to purchase 3,000 GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb I (SDB I) Munitions as well as “containers; weapon support and support equipment; spare and repair parts; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support,” according to the DSCA press release.

The sale of these bombs would serve to aid “the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East,” according to the press release.

By providing Saudi Arabia with the bombs, the State Department is hoping to help Saudi Arabia handle any threats, and improve U.S. national security, according to the DSCA. In addition the DSCA states the sale will bolster the U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship.

Although the total agreed upon was $290 million, the actual amount will likely be lower if it were to come to fruition, the press release notes. (RELATED: REPORT: At Least 22 Dead, 50 Wounded After Unknown Explosion At Yemen Airport)

“President Trump’s lame duck Middle East arms bonanza continues,” Director of Arms and Security Programme at the Centre of International Policy William Hartung told The Guardian.

“If Congress can’t block it, the Biden administration should do so when it takes office,” Hartung continued. Lawmakers can block the sale up to 30 days after the notice was sent, according to The Independent.