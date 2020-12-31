Masked Vaccine, Lockdown Protesters Wearing White Jumpsuits March Into Toronto Mall — And Get Marched Back Out

Watch as these lockdown and COVID-19 vaccine protesters enter the Fairview Mall in Toronto, Canada — and get promptly escorted out.

The protesters marched into the mall as a large group, all wearing white jumpsuits and masks obscuring their face. The protests were prompted by new COVID-19 restrictions being introduced throughout Canada. (RELATED: Woman Screams At People During Anti-Lockdown Protest In Viral Twitter Video)

Various phrases such as “the pharmaceutical companies love you” and “the vaccine is charity” can be heard from a loudspeaker carried around by the group.

As they walked through the mall, however, a group of police officers and mall security can be seen surrounding the group and escorting them out of the mall.

WATCH:

Check out these other related protesting videos:

Protest At Nancy Pelosi’s House Over Haircut

Violent Protesters Restaurant Harassment Tour Goes To Pittsburgh

Black Lives Matter Protesters Spark Chaos At Texas Restaurant

Teacher Goes Bananas On Anti-Lockdown Protesters In Viral Video

What Happens When Protesters Harass Black Cops?

Man Hides Behind Biden Sign To Protect His Home From Protesters

This Is What Happens When You Dare To Record Protesters

Black Woman Catches White Protesters Allegedly Handing Out Bricks To Black Teens

Don’t forget to check us out on social media:

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Check out our Twitter

Check out our Facebook

Follow us on Instagram