Wisconsin Smashes The Duke’s Mayo Bowl Trophy After Beating Wake Forest

Wisconsin’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy didn’t last very long after beating Wake Forest.

Following Wisconsin beating the Demon Deacons 42-28 Wednesday, quarterback Graham Mertz was dancing with the trophy when it hit the ground and shattered. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the video, which has since gone mega-viral, below.

Okay, stick with me here for a moment because I’m about to get a little woke here for a moment and a little conspiratorial.

I don’t actually believe this was an accident at all. Read anything about this game, and nothing is about the Badgers actually winning.

It’s all about Mertz and the team smashing the trophy. We didn’t even want to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. It meant nothing to us.

So, we beat Wake Forest, got a trophy and Mertz proceeded to “accidentally” smash it on the ground. Then, we’re all over the news!

Notice how nobody seems to care at all or is upset. Did you notice how the cameras were all pretty much perfect and nobody was blocking the shot when Mertz smashed it? Very interesting, folks!

It’s almost like the entire thing was staged!

Another angle on a dancing Graham Mertz dropping the trophy. (via @stephanbracey2) pic.twitter.com/brFO98xQtp — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 30, 2020

We might never know the truth, but seriously screw that trophy. It’s for a meaningless bowl game, and I don’t want that anywhere near our trophy case. I’m glad the guys had fun after the win, but we should be playing for B1G titles.

Wisconsin literally broke their trophy from the Duke Mayo bowl and this was their solution I’m crying pic.twitter.com/Z3ChqbULvX — hannah (@discounthannah) December 30, 2020

Let me know in the comments if you agree with my theory. It almost makes too much sense.