Editorial

Alabama Beats Notre Dame, Advances To The National Title Game

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) runs against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Shaun Crawford (20) in the second quarter during the Rose Bowl at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14 Friday night to advance to the national title game.

While nobody really expected the Fighting Irish to have much of a shot, the Crimson Tide made it clear from the jump they were the superior team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This game was never close. Notre Dame was out-classed from the opening play.

 

It’s truly insane how impressive Alabama is this season. The entire team is outstanding. There are no weaknesses.

Plus, DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones are simply in a league of their own right now. I have no idea how Notre Dame expected to contain either of them.

 

Now, the Crimson Tide will face the winner of Clemson/Ohio State. At least one of those two teams will put up a hell of a better fight than Notre Dame did.

 

Let us know in the comments what you thought about the game in the comments!