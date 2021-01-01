Alabama Beats Notre Dame, Advances To The National Title Game

Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14 Friday night to advance to the national title game.

While nobody really expected the Fighting Irish to have much of a shot, the Crimson Tide made it clear from the jump they were the superior team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This game was never close. Notre Dame was out-classed from the opening play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

It’s truly insane how impressive Alabama is this season. The entire team is outstanding. There are no weaknesses.

Plus, DeVonta Smith and Mac Jones are simply in a league of their own right now. I have no idea how Notre Dame expected to contain either of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Now, the Crimson Tide will face the winner of Clemson/Ohio State. At least one of those two teams will put up a hell of a better fight than Notre Dame did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Let us know in the comments what you thought about the game in the comments!