Andy Cohen Roasts Bill De Blasio During CNN New Year’s Special

Bravo Television host Andy Cohen roasted Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio while co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special with Anderson Cooper.

Andy Cohen said Mayor Bill de Blasio needs to “do something with this city” minutes after the clock struck 12 a.m. He made the comments after he and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper did tequila shots together to mark the new year.

“That’s how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now,” Cohen said as Cooper coughed from the shot. “I just don’t need to see that at the beginning of 2021. Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!” (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber Upsetting Neighbors Over New Year’s Eve Concert)

WATCH:

I’m not gonna lie — an absolutely plastered Andy Cohen torching Bill de Blasio as a terrible mayor of New York City is the absolute perfect start to 2021. 2021, we’re off to a good start! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/oe9j4PD3f7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 1, 2021

Seconds after 2021 began, De Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, danced together in Time Square, video showed. Although Time Square is usually packed on New Year’s Eve, it was empty Thursday night because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC News.

While Cohen ranted, an uncomfortable Cooper then tried to change the topic stating that there was still “a lot of show left” while laughing.

“I’ll be tiptoeing back to Bravo in about 20 minutes,” Cohen continued. “While I have this platform, I got some other stuff I want to say too.”

Cohen announced during the broadcast that he had brought two bottles of tequila for him and Cooper to consume throughout the night, according to USA Today.

