CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 294 UPDATE: We Made It To The College Football Playoff

It’s day 294 of the war against coronavirus, and the College Football Playoff has arrived.

After nearly 10 months of chaos and garbage, the playoff has arrived. I can’t tell you all how long I’ve waited to write this piece. In my roughly 5.5 years of doing this, the list of articles that I’ve looked forward to writing like they’re the Super Bowl is pretty low. I love writing, but very few articles make that mantle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this one is going there without a doubt, and you better believe like hell I’m going to gloat to no end.

Let’s not forget that we were literally told players would die if we played football. Fans were more or less told that we were putting the lives of players at risk by supporting games being played.

Forget the fact that I wanted to simply save the economies of small college towns, we were villains! I was a villain! I just didn’t care about science! I refused to accept the inevitable about football not being possible!

Can college football stand even one hospitalization? A U of Illinois professor told me his statistics say 3-7 FBS players will die due to the virus in 2020. https://t.co/WaOpy27NgH — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 30, 2020

Well, it’s now the start of 2021, and we have two amazing playoff games today. Will all the cowards and liars in the media admit they were wrong? I somehow doubt it.

They’ll either try to disappear without a trace as quickly as possible or they’ll continue to hammer the fear porn drum like their lives depend on it.

They were all wrong. They were all 100% wrong when it came to the predictions about canceling the season. None of that nonsense came true. Dead players? What an absolute joke cooked up by complete morons.

Remember, if you support college football, then you hate athletes and hate science. Am I doing this correctly? Does not admitting you were wrong also mean you hate science? It’s hard to keep up with the rules.

I’m happy you all rode this ride with me over the past few months. It’s been a long war and it’s been a tough war, but the good guys won.

The College Football Playoff starts Friday. After months of fearmongering about how players would die if we played games, we made it to the playoff. The war to save football is over, and the good guys won in a blowout. Will the experts admit they were wrong? I’m waiting… — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 28, 2020

So, crack a beer and remember that you were all on the right side of history. Together, we won the war to save football and it’s now time to enjoy our victory parade as we watch Alabama/Notre Dame and Clemson/Ohio State.

Let’s ride!