Fauci Floats Possibility That COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Mandatory For School And Travel

In an interview with Newsweek, Dr. Anthony Fauci floated the possibility that the coronavirus vaccine would be made mandatory for things like school and travel.

Dr. Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) explained that there could be a “possibility of introducing COVID-19 vaccine passports,” as well as making the vaccine mandatory at the local level, Newsweek reported. (RELATED: ‘Disappointing’ – Fauci Criticizes Slow Vaccine Rollout, Says More Resources Are Needed For Local And State Governments)

Fauci says mandatory COVID-19 vaccines possible for travel, school https://t.co/NodryW71iZ pic.twitter.com/TMl1a04nHs — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2021

When asked if there was the possibility that the vaccine could be mandatory for school Fauci explained, “That is possible but that’s something that’s mandated at the state level and city level. A citywide school system might require it in some cities but not other cities. And that’s what I mean by things not being done centrally but locally.”

When Fauci was asked of the possibility that the vaccine would be mandatory for travel he responded, “That is quite possible.”

However, Fauci does not think that the coronavirus vaccine will be made mandatory at the federal level. “We almost never mandate things federally [with regards to health],” he explained.

“I’m not sure it’s [the COVID-19 vaccine] going to be mandatory from a central government standpoint, like federal government mandates. But there are going to be individual institutions that I’m sure are going to mandate it.”

Fauci who has already been appointed as the chief medical adviser for President-elect Joe Biden stressed that “It’s not up to me to make a decision. But these are all things that will be discussed [under the Biden administration].”