New Yorkers React To Trump Breaking Obama’s Streak Of Being Named Gallup’s Most Admired Man

President Trump recently replaced former president Obama as the most admired man, according to a poll done by Gallup. Check out what New Yorkers had to say about it.

“How could anyone admire this guy, I don’t know, but apparently half of America thinks he is great. So America is not what we think it is,” one New Yorker said.

For 12 consecutive years Obama took the title as most admired man, but this year Trump was able to break his streak, which most of the New Yorkers we talked to weren’t happy about. (RELATED):Trump Upends Obama’s 12-Year Reign As Gallup’s ‘Most Admired Man,’ Some Democrats’ Votes Go To Biden

“I see no reason to admire Donald Trump, to tell you the truth. He might have been able to get himself rich, but he acts like an overgrown child,” another New Yorker said.

According to the gallup poll, forty-eight percent of Republicans chose Trump in 2020 as the most admired man, while Democratic responses were split between Obama (32%) and Biden (13%).

Watch the full video to see the craziest reactions to the new poll!

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

‘There Is No Positive End In Sight’:Business Owner Hasn’t Been Able To Open Doors Since March

Will Kim Klacik Run For Congress Again In Baltimore?