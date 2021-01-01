Gohmert Says Over 140 Members Of Congress Will Object To Biden’s Electors On January 6

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert said over 140 members of Congress will object during Congress’s counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

Gohmert and a group of other GOP figures filed a brief Friday in a Texas court against Vice President Mike Pence in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit focuses on Pence, who will oversee the upcoming Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to count states’ electoral votes and finalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

In the brief, Gohmert claims there are 140 members of Congress who will object during the Jan. 6 meeting of Congress.

GOHMERT brief has been filed. In it, he indicates that over 140 members of the House intend to object to Biden’s presidential electors in various states. pic.twitter.com/JXhkT0n1sl — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 1, 2021

READ THE FULL COURT FILING HERE:

Gohmert Court Filing by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley became the first Senator to say he will object during Congress’s counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, in a statement released Wednesday. (RELATED: Sen. Josh Hawley To Object Electoral College Certification Process On January 6)

Republican Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks and a group of House Republicans said they will try to overturn the results of the presidential election on Jan. 6 by objecting, with Hawley’s support there will now likely be a vote on the issue, The Hill reported. (RELATED: Rep. Louie Gohmert, Group Of Republicans Sue Pence In Last-Ditch Effort To Overturn Presidential Election)

Gohmert and the group filed the lawsuit against Pence in his capacity as vice president in a federal Texas court Sunday. The lawsuit reportedly asks for the judge to overturn Trump’s losses in battleground states. (RELATED: ‘We Need New Leadership’ — Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Pelosi, Schumer)

Along with Gohmert and Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, Students for Trump COO Tyler Bowyer, Arizona Republican Party Executive Director Greg Safsten and Maricopa County Republicans Second Vice Chair Nancy Cottle are asking federal Judge Jeremy Kernodle to let Pence declare who the electors are on Jan. 6, according to The Daily Beast.