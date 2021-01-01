Politics

Ilhan Omar: The ‘MPD Is A Joke’

Anti-Racism Protests Held In U.S. Cities Nationwide

Ilhan Omar called the shooting of an armed suspect who shot at police “murder” in a Thursday tweet.

In response to a tweet from a news reporter, Omar, a Minnesota House Democrat, denounced the shooting of 23 year-old Dolal Idd as “state-sanctioned murder.” She further complained, “MPD is a joke, this isn’t transparency or accountability.”

Police body cam footage showed Idd ram two Minneapolis Police Department cars and open fire before police officers shot and killed him. Idd was under police investigation prior to his attempted escape of a traffic stop.

The Squad member followed up by retweeting a Minnesota State House Representative-elect who declared that “violent” white people “are restrained without being shot at.”

Omar has a history of directing incendiary rhetoric toward law enforcement. At the height of the protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody, Omar told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the Minneapolis Police Department could not be reformed because it is “rotten to the root.” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Others Blast Obama For Coming Out Against ‘Defund The Police’ Slogan)

Minneapolis police are preparing for another round of protests. “We want to do everything we can to protect everyone’s first amendment rights… but I say again, we cannot allow for destructive, criminal behavior. Our city has gone through too much,” police chief Medaria Arradondo said. City officials estimated that summer riots and looting following the death of Floyd caused about $55 million in damages.