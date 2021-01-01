Ilhan Omar: The ‘MPD Is A Joke’

Ilhan Omar called the shooting of an armed suspect who shot at police “murder” in a Thursday tweet.

In response to a tweet from a news reporter, Omar, a Minnesota House Democrat, denounced the shooting of 23 year-old Dolal Idd as “state-sanctioned murder.” She further complained, “MPD is a joke, this isn’t transparency or accountability.”

MPD is a joke, this isn’t transparency or accountability. A man was killed, his family terrorized & robbed of a son and all they are left w/ is more questions than answers. Let’s stop normalizing + justifying state sanctioned murder by those who take an oath to uphold the law. https://t.co/PPYcYvCa6i — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 1, 2021

Police body cam footage showed Idd ram two Minneapolis Police Department cars and open fire before police officers shot and killed him. Idd was under police investigation prior to his attempted escape of a traffic stop.

The Squad member followed up by retweeting a Minnesota State House Representative-elect who declared that “violent” white people “are restrained without being shot at.”

This. 100X this. Every day THIS.

There is a narrative that is being told disingenuously– that police only shoot to protect themselves. But plenty of violent white folks come at police and are restrained without being shot at.

We must reject this false narrative.1/3 https://t.co/TpT0mfN6Md — Athena Hollins ???? (@AthenaHollins) December 31, 2020

Omar has a history of directing incendiary rhetoric toward law enforcement. At the height of the protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody, Omar told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the Minneapolis Police Department could not be reformed because it is “rotten to the root.” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Others Blast Obama For Coming Out Against ‘Defund The Police’ Slogan)

Minneapolis police are preparing for another round of protests. “We want to do everything we can to protect everyone’s first amendment rights… but I say again, we cannot allow for destructive, criminal behavior. Our city has gone through too much,” police chief Medaria Arradondo said. City officials estimated that summer riots and looting following the death of Floyd caused about $55 million in damages.