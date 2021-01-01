Japan’s Prime Minister Insists Summer Olympics Will Still Happen Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

Japan is insisting that the Olympics will be held this summer in Tokyo with fans, despite the country recording a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a written statement, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga promised that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympics games would be held this summer regardless of the pandemic. Suga described the games as being “a symbol of world unity,” and promised that this year’s games would be “safe and secure.” (RELATED: REPORT: Russia Can’t Use Its Name, Anthem Or Flag At The Next 2 Olympics)

???? “Games will be held this summer” and be “safe and secure”. The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will go ahead this summer. That’s according to Japan’s prime minister Yoshihide Suga. Read: https://t.co/awNbdiWDXS pic.twitter.com/QUqoUnhmUK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 1, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin on July 23, with the Paralympic games starting a month later on Aug. 24, The Daily Mail reported.

Prime Minister Suga’s statement comes as Tokyo has recorded a rise in coronavirus cases. On Friday, the country recorded 783 new cases of coronavirus.

So far, Japan has recorded 235,811 recorded coronavirus cases and 3,292 coronavirus related deaths, according to data from John Hopkins University.

In order to tackle the virus, Japan has temporarily banned any non-resident of Japan from entering the country until Jan. 31, however local and government officials are warning that Japan might need to declare a state of emergency in order to fight the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, Japan hinted at a possible 14-day quarantine period for athletes upon their arrival in July.