Matthew McConaughey Shares Awesome Message To Start 2021

Matthew McConaughey shared a powerful message Friday morning to get 2021 started.

The Hollywood superstar dropped an Instagram video motivating people to have a hell of a year, and let everyone know that it’s on all of us to dominate 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below. It might be the best thing you see all day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

I can listen to McConaughey talk all day long. All he does is inspire, entertain and motivate us. I was kind of iffy on 2021 being a great year.

Not anymore! After hearing that message from McConaughey, I’m ready to go out there and dominate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

As I’ve said many times before, McConaughey might be the most authentic man in Hollywood. Everyone else is out there trying to act cool, and he’s just ripping videos trying to get this country into the proper mood for 2021.

I absolutely love everything about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)

So, who is ready to dominate 2021? Hell, I’m ready to run through a damn wall right now. Let’s do this!