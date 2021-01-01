‘Everyone Hates You’: Meghan McCain Flames Bill De Blasio Over ‘Private Party’ In Times Square

Meghan McCain ripped into Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for having his own private New Year’s Eve dance in Times Square while his citizens stayed home.

In the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, de Blasio urged New Yorkers and tourists alike to stay home and avoid large celebrations as coronavirus cases have neared levels not seen since late spring. (RELATED: ‘Lead By Example!’: Meghan McCain Rips Into De Blasio For Gym Outing Amid Coronavirus Fears)

“It’s going to be actually, arguably, the most special, the most poignant, the most moving New Year’s Eve. In 2021, we’re going to show people what it looks like to recover, to come back,” de Blasio said.

After closing off celebrations to the public, however, de Blasio and his wife rang in the New Year with a private dance in Times Square.

Happy #NewYear from the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/47CmOAanxD — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 1, 2021

McCain took to Twitter to voice her displeasure with the move, saying, “You’ve always been basically the worst political in modern history – but shutting down the NYC but having your own private party in Times Square is really *chefs kiss* the most tone deaf thing I may have ever seen a Mayor do. Everyone hates you DeBlasio.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Completely Radicalized’: Meghan McCain Says Kavanaugh Hearings ‘Changed The Game’)

You’ve always been basically the worst political in modern history – but shutting down the NYC but having your own private party in Times Square is really *chefs kiss* the most tone deaf thing I may have ever seen a Mayor do. Everyone hates you DeBlasio. https://t.co/7N600IpTSQ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 1, 2021

McCain was not the only one to criticize de Blasio.

In 2020, people like Bill DeBlasio killed your small business and locked you inside your home. In 2021, they’re dancing in the streets closed off to the public, open ONLY for the politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and the media. They don’t care about you and they never have! https://t.co/uW3mKAPx2V — Senator Michael Rulli (@michaelrulli) January 1, 2021

Bill de Blasio shut down Times Square for everyone, and then went there to dance with his wife. Rules for thee, but not for me! https://t.co/zoB7woN2q8 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) January 1, 2021