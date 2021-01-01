Portland Rioters Attack Federal Courthouse With Molotovs On New Year’s Eve

A group of violent demonstrators in Portland hurled “Molotovs cocktail-style firebombs”, lit fires and tried to break into a federal courthouse house on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

Between 80 and 100 rioters tossed at least two firebombs and launched “aerial-grade fireworks” at both the federal building and a county justice facility, according to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Others in the group attempted to break into the federal facility using tools, the department wrote.

Antifa in Portland started multiple fires and tried to break into the federal courthouse again to burn it down. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KV5Wp1JbK7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

The violent demonstrators also hurled rocks, bricks, frozen water bottles and balloons possibly loaded with a “caustic substance” at responding law enforcement, PPB said in the release. The unrest prompted a riot declaration, and officers were “pulled from answering emergency calls to respond,” according to the department.

One video appears to show a smashed storefront, and police confirmed that several businesses were damaged throughout the violence ahead of the New Year.

Antifa smashed their way into small businesses in their New Years riot in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/tYSAM7m6tF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

A marked police cruiser was also captured in footage fleeing a group of rioters as members of the crowd yelled “You pussy bitch. Hop out the car, bitch!” and tossed projectiles at the passenger-side door, video shows. (RELATED: Portland Rioters Hurl Massive Molotov Into Crowd Of Officers, Light Police Precinct On Fire)



Police in a vehicle retreat from mob of antifa rioters in downtown Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/q8da64HsDg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 1, 2021

Multiple arrests were made throughout the night, but law enforcement has not immediately disclosed how many and what for, as information is still being compiled, PPB wrote. The crowd dispersed by 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and officers used inert smoke and some impact munitions, according to the department.

