REPORT: David Bakhtiari Has A Torn ACL

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 29: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-21. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Green Bay Packers superstar lineman David Bakhtiari reportedly has a torn ACL.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bakhtiari is believed to have a torn ACL, and that means his season is done. The Packers will play the Bears this Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is really bad news for the Packers. This is about as bad as it can possibly get for the Packers outside of Aaron Rodgers going down.

Bakhtiari is one of the best lineman in the league, and he’s responsible for protecting Rodgers‘ blindside.

Now, going into the playoffs, the Packers will have to find a different way to protect the NFL gunslinger. That’s not a position any team wants to be in right now.

The Packers might be in a world of trouble without Bakhtiari on the field. I hate Green Bay, but you never want to see a team falter because of injuries.

This just sucks for the sport.

 

We’ll see what the Packers can do without him, but I’m guessing they’re going to be in big trouble.