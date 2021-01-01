REPORT: David Bakhtiari Has A Torn ACL

Green Bay Packers superstar lineman David Bakhtiari reportedly has a torn ACL.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bakhtiari is believed to have a torn ACL, and that means his season is done. The Packers will play the Bears this Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: #Packers standout LT David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury today in practice. The belief is that he tore his ACL. Just crushing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2020

This is really bad news for the Packers. This is about as bad as it can possibly get for the Packers outside of Aaron Rodgers going down.

Bakhtiari is one of the best lineman in the league, and he’s responsible for protecting Rodgers‘ blindside.

Now, going into the playoffs, the Packers will have to find a different way to protect the NFL gunslinger. That’s not a position any team wants to be in right now.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers have lost LT David Bakhtiari for the season, as the belief is he tore his ACL. One of the best players in the league regardless of position. Terrible news. pic.twitter.com/GiYMgpsMs7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2021

The Packers might be in a world of trouble without Bakhtiari on the field. I hate Green Bay, but you never want to see a team falter because of injuries.

This just sucks for the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Bakhtiari (@davidbakhtiari)

We’ll see what the Packers can do without him, but I’m guessing they’re going to be in big trouble.