REPORT: Sam Ehlinger Will Enter The NFL Draft

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is reportedly headed to the NFL draft.

According to Anwar Richardson, Ehlinger isn’t expected to return for another season in Austin and will head to the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No official announcement has been made from the star passer.

Hearing Texas senior QB Sam Ehlinger will skip his extra year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Waiting for Ehlinger to make an official announcement. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 1, 2021

Honestly, this is a little surprising to me. I thought Ehlinger would return for another season. He might be a good pro. He might not be. I have no idea.

What I do know is that he’s a star at the college level. He was built for college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger)

Everything about Ehlinger’s game is molded and created for college football. He’s big, ultra-athletic, can run with the best of them and he’s a solid thrower.

He’s like a created player on “NCAA Football.” I figured he’d want to run it back once more with the Longhorns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger)

Instead, he’s reportedly headed to the NFL. It should be fun to see where he lands.