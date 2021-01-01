Senate Votes To Override Trump’s National Defense Authorization Act Veto

The Senate voted Friday to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

In a 81-13 vote, the Senate voted to override Trump’s veto. The bill needed 60 yes votes in order to pass. The NDAA, for the fiscal year 2021, passed both the House and the Senate but was vetoed by Trump on Dec. 23. Trump said that the NDAA “fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.”

Trump said it would be a “‘gift’ to China and Russia.”

The House passed the bill to override Trump’s veto Tuesday in a 322-87 vote. (RELATED: House Votes To Override Trump’s National Defense Authorization Act Veto)

Thirteen Senators voted no on the override, including Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Here is a list of the thirteen Senators who voted no:

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee

Democratic Massachusets Sen. Ed Markey

Democratic Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Democratic Massachusets Sen. Warren

Democratic Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden

Trump also said that the NDAA “fails even to make any meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act” and “includes language that would require the renaming of certain military installations.” Trump said Section 230 must be repealed. (RELATED: Trump Vetoes National Defense Authorization Act At The Eleventh Hour Before Heading To Florida For Christmas)

“Section 230 facilitates the spread of foreign disinformation online, which is a serious threat to our national security and election integrity,” Trump wrote Wednesday. “It must be repealed.” (RELATED: Trump Threatens To Veto Defense Authorization Act Unless It Fully Terminates Section 230)

This was the first time the Senate voted on overriding a Trump veto.