Tiffany Shares Jaw-Dropping Throwback Shots In Honor Of Brother’s Birthday

Tiffany Trump shared a couple of jaw-dropping throwback shots Thursday in honor of Donald Trump Jr.’s birthday.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in one of the photos she posted on Instagram showing her wearing a gorgeous short-sleeve black dress that went down to her knees as she posed with boyfriend Michael Boulos, her brother and Kimberly Guilfoyle. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and black high heels. In a second snap, Tiffany wowed in a pretty long-sleeve royal blue turtleneck sweater and black pants as she posed next to her brother, sister Ivanka Trump and their brother Eric Trump.

She didn’t explain much about where and when the great photos were taken and simply captioned them, “Happy birthday to my big bro! Words can’t express how much I love you (and your sense of humor ) thank you for your love and strength! @donaldjtrumpjr.” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

The first daughter‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various red carpet appearances to throwback shots of her spending time with her family. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a stunning red pantsuit and black high heels at the White House. To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

They truly are can’t-miss!

