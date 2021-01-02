The Cheapest Ticket To Alabama Vs. Ohio State Costs Nearly $1,200

Tickets to the national title game between Ohio State and Alabama are incredibly expensive.

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek with fees to the Buckeyes vs. Crimson Tide game in Miami costs $1,194.

The most expensive ticket? You better be ready to open your wallet because there are tickets selling for north of $30,000!

Do we think people are excited about the title game or do we think people are excited? I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

These ticket prices are absolutely insane, and there’s no other way to put it.

If I had to guess, we’re going to see a ton of OSU fans in Miami, and it’s not hard to understand why. Alabama fans have been able to go to games this season.

The B1G banned fans, and now, people finally get a chance to see the Buckeyes play in person. OSU fans are going to flood Miami, and that’s probably the main thing driving prices through the roof.

We’ll see how much higher prices get as we head into the January 11th game because I’m very confident they won’t get lower.