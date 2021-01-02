Gigantic Brawl Gets Captured In Wild Viral Video

A gigantic brawl has gone viral, and the video is absolutely insane.

In a video tweeted by @ixnfbziandx, a group of people can be seen brawling in what looks like a restaurant, and I can promise this will be the wildest video you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Seriously, what the hell did we just watch? It’s not very clear what started that brawl, but it is crystal clear that it’s out of control. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Also, did I see somebody swing a chair near the end of that video? What was in that dude’s hands? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

As I’ve said many times before, I’m very anti-fighting. I hate fights. I think they’re insane, and you’d have to be a grade-A moron to get involved in one. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

However, I know a great fight when I see one, and the brawl above is one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this bizarre altercation.