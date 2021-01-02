BYU QB Zach Wilson Declares For The NFL Draft

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is headed to the NFL.

The superstar dual-threat passer announced Friday that he's forgoing the rest of college eligibility and will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

You can read his full statement below.

We all suspected this was coming, and now it’s a done deal. Wilson didn’t have anything to gain by returning for more college ball, and he’s now headed to the NFL.

It’s crazy that before the year started nobody really talked about Wilson as a major NFL prospect.

It’s now January, and there’s a very real chance that Wilson goes in the top 10. He’s going to make some serious money.

Hell, there are some people who think Wilson will go second overall behind Trevor Lawrence. There’s no doubt he’s about to be paid in a few months.

Let us know in the comments where you think Wilson will land!