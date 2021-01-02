Fireworks Explode Right Next To A Man In Terrifying Video

One man learned that playing with fireworks isn’t a great idea in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, a man put some fireworks in a traffic cone in an attempt to shoot it into the sky, and things took an ugly turn for him.

The damn thing just exploded right next to him. Watch the scary moment below.

Put it in reverse Terry! pic.twitter.com/BGQGK32hIj — Old Row (@OldRowViral) January 1, 2021

If you play stupid games, then you're likely going to win some stupid prizes! There's no better way to sum up what we all just watched than with that statement.

What the hell is wrong with some people? Look, I love fireworks as much as the next guy, but I'm not going to try to shoot them out of traffic cones.

You're just asking for a major problem.

Of course, if it wasn’t for these people, then the internet would be a hell of a lot more boring. This is the kind of content that injects energy into the internet.

At least his foolish actions weren’t a total loss!

Next time, just fire off the fireworks like everyone else. Don’t try to be an internet hero if you want to maintain your health.