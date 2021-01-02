Lane Kiffin Agrees To An Extension With Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has agreed to an extension with the school.

According to ESPN, the Rebels announced the extension Saturday ahead of the Outback Bowl against Indiana. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Financial details aren’t known at this time. His original deal with the Rebels was worth north of $16 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

This was a very obvious move for the Rebels to get done. Kiffin has elevated Ole Miss’ brand, and he has the offense humming.

The Rebels are able to score in spades with him leading the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

When you find a solid coach in college football, you do whatever is necessary to make sure they don’t leave.

Kiffin has Ole Miss 100% trending in the correct direction. There’s no question at all that he has things rolling, and he now has a new deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Let’s see what he can do in the coming years. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against him. That much is for sure.