Who Do New Yorkers Dislike More, Gov. Cuomo Or Mayor De Blasio?

The Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee headed to the streets of New York to ask this tough question: Who do New Yorkers dislike more, Gov. Andrew Cuomo or Mayor Bill de Blasio?

“De Blasio,” one woman said. “He takes on more than he can chew, like he ran for president. I mean come on, he is just the mayor of New York, he should kind of start small and work his way up.”

Some of the New Yorkers we interviewed made it clear that they weren’t happy with their elected officials, while others approved of them. (RELATED: New Yorkers React To Trump Breaking Obama’s Streak Of Being Named Gallup’s Most Admired Man)

“I like Cuomo. He was doing really good things during the pandemic,” a woman said. “Well, he was trying to ensure that, like, people weren’t going out and that was like the main thing. He wanted to get more supplies for the hospital and I think he did a good job.”

Watch the full video to find out why so many New Yorkers dislike Cuomo and de Blasio.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

‘There Is No Positive End In Sight’:Business Owner Hasn’t Been Able To Open Doors Since March

How Barstool Sports Is Saving Small Businesses During The Pandemic