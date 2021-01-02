Ohio State Decimates Clemson 49-28, The Buckeyes Will Play Alabama For The National Title

Ohio State wrecked Clemson 49-28 Friday night in the College Football Playoff.

Entering the Friday night matchup, the Tigers were favored against the Buckeyes, but this one wasn’t even close. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just like Alabama vs. Notre Dame, it was over before people even realized what had happened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Remember when people said Ohio State shouldn’t be in the playoff? Remember when people said they didn’t belong?

Yeah, that sure was cute. Justin Fields and company looked absolutely unstoppable tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Now, the Buckeyes will play Alabama for the national title January 11, and I can’t wait to see what happens. People are going to go insane if the Buckeyes beat the Crimson Tide.

It’s going to be a biblical reaction and I can’t wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

You can catch the national title game January 11 at 8:00 EST on ESPN! It’s going to be an awesome matchup.