PREVIEW: Wisconsin Is Going To Absolutely Smash Penn State

Wisconsin has an important Sunday basketball game against Penn State.

Right now, the Badgers are 9-2 as we come off a huge win over our rivals to the west Minnesota. Now, it’s time to keep up the momentum against the Nittany Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the Nittany Lions aren’t an overly impressive team, it’s still a B1G conference game. If there’s one thing we know about B1G games, anything can happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Hell, we were supposed to crush Maryland, and they came in and upset us. Underestimate teams in the B1G at your own peril.

Having said that, I have complete and total confidence in the Badgers to get the job done. We’re going to have the best players on the floor Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

As I’ve said many times, this team is something special. We might have two losses, but when we’re playing at our best, Wisconsin is as great as any team in America.

You better believe that fact, my friends. Now, it’s time to kick Penn State’s teeth in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on BTN. It’s going to be a fun one.